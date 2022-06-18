Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 June 18, 2022
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 60
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 20
Gwangju 31/22 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/21 Sunny 20
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0
