Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 June 18, 2022

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/21 Sunny 20

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0

(END)

