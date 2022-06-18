Go to Contents
New COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 9th day

09:42 June 18, 2022

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the ninth day in a row Saturday, as the spread of COVID-19 is apparently slowing down.

The country added 6,842 COVID-19 infections, including 79 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,270,481, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country reported 11 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,427. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 71, down from 82 the previous day, the KDCA said.

South Korea's coronavirus cases have been trending downward since they peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

People walk past a coronavirus testing center at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
