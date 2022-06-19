Military reports 335 more COVID-19 cases
14:32 June 19, 2022
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 335 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 172,316, the defense ministry said.
There were 239 new cases from the Army, 58 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy, 15 from the Marine Corps and eight from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,226 military personnel are under treatment.
