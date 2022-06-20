Today in Korean history
June 21
1904 -- The first public washroom in Seoul opens.
1947 -- The International Olympic Committee accepts South Korea's proposal for membership.
1972 -- Thailand completes the phased withdrawal of its soldiers from South Korea, ending a deployment that began during the 1950-53 Korean War.
1989 -- Based on a proposal from the South Korean government, the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) creates the King Sejong Literacy Prize, an award for those who contribute to the fight against illiteracy. King Sejong (1397-1450) of the Joseon Dynasty made a major contribution to literacy in Korea by creating Hangeul, the Korean alphabet.
1994 -- U.S. President Bill Clinton proposes a meeting of high-level officials to North Korea if the North proves its willingness to stop its nuclear development program.
2004 -- The six countries participating in talks over North Korea's nuclear weapons program start a preliminary session before holding main negotiations.
2005 -- A five-member North Korean delegation, led by Kwon Ho-ung, a Cabinet councilor, arrives in Seoul on a chartered North Korean flight for an inter-Korean Cabinet-level meeting on a four-day schedule. The meeting, the 15th since the 2000 inter-Korean summit, was an official resumption of ministerial-level talks that had been on hold due to political tensions.
2008 -- South Korea and the United States agree to ban imports of beef from cattle older than 30 months to address concerns of South Korean people over the safety of U.S. beef.
2014 -- A South Korean sergeant from an Army unit goes on a shooting rampage at a general outpost in the eastern border town of Goseong, Gangwon Province, killing five soldiers and injuring seven others. He told the military police that he planned the shooting out of anger at fellow soldiers who had bullied him.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in arrives in Russia in the first state visit by a South Korean leader to the Eurasian country since 1999. He held a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
