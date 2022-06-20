Teenage golfer finishes as top S. Korean at U.S. Open

As for other South Korean players in the field, Lee Kyoung-hoon, a two-time tour winner, finished tied for 37th at seven-over 287. Im Sung-jae, the top South Korean in the world rankings at No. 21, missed the cut by one after shooting 72-72. Kim Si-woo, who has three career tour wins, also missed out on the weekend after going 76-69 in his first two rounds.