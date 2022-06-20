Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:01 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 33/22 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/22 Sunny 60

Busan 28/21 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK