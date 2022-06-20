Monday's weather forecast
09:01 June 20, 2022
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 33/22 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 20
Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/22 Sunny 60
Busan 28/21 Sunny 20
(END)