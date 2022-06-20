Go to Contents
Hyundai, Michelin extend partnership for EV tire development

09:38 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has extended a partnership with French tiremaker Michelin to develop high-end tires dedicated for upcoming electric vehicles.

The South Korean automaker will collaborate with Michelin to develop tires for all-electric and environment-friendly vehicles for the next three years, the company said in a statement.

In the previous five-year partnership that ended in June, the two companies worked together to develop the tires installed in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 all-electric model.

