Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested Monday his administration could disclose more information on a fisheries official killed at sea by North Korea in 2020, days after his government overturned the previous administration's finding that the official attempted to defect to the North.
The comment came as the main opposition Democratic Party has been refusing to cooperate for the disclosure of confidential information on the fisheries official shot and killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border on Sept. 22, 2020, after going missing while on duty on board a fishery inspection boat.
S. Korean space rocket positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday positioned its homegrown space rocket Nuri on the launch pad at Naro Space Center, a day before its second attempt to send multiple satellites into orbit.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, is expected to be erected at the space center in the southern coastal village of Goheung before noon and undergo pre-launch check-ups in the afternoon.
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slow
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest level in more than five months on Monday, partly due to fewer tests over the weekend, providing a clear indication of the slowing spread of omicron.
The country added 3,538 new COVID-19 infections, including 96 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,280,090, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea's Air Force begins regular Soaring Eagle exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea's Air Force on Monday kicked off a biannual aerial combat exercise, involving its radar-evading F-35A fighters and dozens of other warplanes, in order to ensure a "firm" readiness posture, the armed service said.
The five-day Soaring Eagle exercise began amid lingering tensions caused by North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches and speculation that it has completed preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test.
S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks next month on deterrence against N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have tentatively agreed to hold their regular defense talks in Washington D.C. next month, informed sources said Monday, with joint deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats likely to top the agenda.
The biannual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) will be held as the allies are striving to reinforce security coordination following a series of North Korean ballistic missile launches and speculation that Pyongyang has completed preparations for a nuclear test.
(LEAD) BTS snatches sixth No. 1 debut on Billboard 200 with 'Proof'
SEOUL -- BTS' new album, "Proof," has topped the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for this week, becoming the sixth chart-topper from the South Korean group, the chart's operator said.
The anthology album landed atop the Billboard 200 by earning 314,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 16, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time).
Teenage golfer finishes as top S. Korean at U.S. Open
SEOUL -- Teenager Kim Joo-hyung has ended his first U.S. Open as the highest-ranked South Korean player.
Kim finished alone in 23rd place at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Sunday (local time), with a four-round total of three-over 283.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Monday.
More than 18,820 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
