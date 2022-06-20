Go to Contents
Seoul shares slump late Mon. morning on recession woes

11:39 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares dipped more than 2 percent late Monday morning, as investors still were gripped by fears that a recession in the global economy may come amid faster-than-expected monetary tightening in major economies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 52.66 points, or 2.16 percent, to 2,388.27 points as of 11:23 a.m.

After a weak start, the KOSPI increasingly lost ground.

Most local heavyweights dropped, still bracing for the impact of the U.S. Fed's key rate hike last week, the largest increase since 1994.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 2.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.9 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver dropped 2.95 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.59 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics decreased 2.16 percent.

The local currency changed hands at 1,294.7 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:23 a.m., down 7.4 won from the previous session's close.

