PPP to hold ethics committee meeting on sexual bribery allegations against party chief
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday it will hold an ethics committee meeting this week to decide whether to seek disciplinary action against party Chairman Lee Jun-seok over allegations he received sexual services and attempted to get evidence destroyed.
The meeting, set for Wednesday evening, comes after the ethics committee decided in April to launch a disciplinary process, citing Lee's "violation of his duty to maintain his dignity related to allegations of abetting destruction of evidence."
The types of disciplinary action range from a warning to expulsion from the party.
Lee has been facing allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessperson in 2013 and abetted destruction of evidence on the case. He has been flatly denying the charges, saying they are false claims.
