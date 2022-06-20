Go to Contents
Military reports 259 more COVID-19 cases

15:20 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 172,575, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 195 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, and 15 from the Navy.

There were also seven cases from the Marine Corps and four from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,126 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

