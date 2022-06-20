Yoon's office reviewing Japan's proposal for four-way summit with Australia, NZ
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office is reviewing Japan's proposal for a four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Spain next week, an official said Monday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Madrid from June 29 to 30 on his first overseas trip as president.
South Korea is not a member of the military alliance but has been invited as a partner nation, along with countries such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Yoon's office has received Japan's proposal for a four-way summit, and the presidential National Security Office is reviewing it, the presidential official told reporters.
Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun carried a report the same day saying the Japanese government is considering holding such a summit as a way to express the four countries' opposition to China's assertiveness in the East and South China Seas, among other matters.
