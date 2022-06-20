This year's first heat wave warning issued
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- This year's first heat wave warning was issued in the southern parts of South Korea on Monday, 20 days earlier than last year, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it issued the heat wave warning for the southern cities of Euiseong, Gyeongsan and Gumi as of 11 a.m.
Last year's first warning was issued in the southern city of Daegu on July 11, the KMA said.
Such a warning is issued when sensible temperatures are expected to exceed 35 Celsius for two or more days.
The KMA put other parts of the country, including most of the southeastern provinces, under a heat wave advisory, which is issued when sensible temperatures are expected to exceed 33 C for two or more days.
