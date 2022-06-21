Go to Contents
S. Korean Hwang Sun-woo wins silver at world swimming championships

01:15 June 21, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has captured the silver medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the world championships, becoming only the second swimmer from the country to reach a podium at the biennial event.

Hwang finished his race in 1:44.47 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday (local time) for his first career long course world championships medal. It was a new South Korean record and Hwang's new personal best.

He finished 1.26 seconds behind the champion, David Popovici of Romania (1:43.21). Tom Dean of Britain won the bronze medal in 1:44.98.

In this AFP photo, Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea competes in the men's 200m freestyle final at the FINA World Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest on June 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

Hwang, 19, is the second South Korean swimmer to grab a world championships medal, joining Park Tae-hwan, who grabbed the 400m freestyle titles in 2007 and 2011, and the 200m freestyle bronze medal in 2007.

Hwang arrived in Budapest owning the eighth-fastest time in the 200m freestyle this year with 1:45.79.

He matched that time in the heats to rank second overall. Then Hwang touched the pad in 1:45.46 in the semifinals and advanced to the final with the third-best time.

In the final, Hwang joined some exclusive company as just the fourth Asian swimmer to stand on the 200m freestyle podium at the worlds: Park; Sun Yang of China, the 2017 and 2019 champion and 2015 silver medalist; and Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan, the 2019 silver medalist.

In December last year, Hwang won the short course world title in the 200m freestyle race held in a 25m pool.

This photo provided by All That Sports on June 20, 2022, shows South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, competing at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

