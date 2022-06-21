Korean-language dailies

-- KOSPI falls under 2,400 points (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 18 public firms earn low grades in 1st evaluation under Yoon gov't (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- KORAIL, LH, KRA 'flunk' public firm management evaluation (Donga Ilbo)

-- KEPCO's management advised to return bonuses amid low management evaluation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Economic woes' reach worst level in 21 years (Segye Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for measures to improve laws on rent, leases (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon instructs aides to present measures to improve rent, lease laws (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Financial stress index raises alarm over economic woes (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Protection of people is country's 1st duty': Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI collapses under 2,400 points due to foreign sell-offs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- President, financial watchdog chief warns against 'banks' interest business' (Korea Economic Daily)

