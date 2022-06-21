(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 21)

The Korean economy is more susceptible to the rate hikes than the United States. Korea's total household debt — which stands at a whopping 1,895 trillion won ($1.44 trillion) as of the end of the first quarter — accounts for 104.3 percent of the GDP. Coupled with the simultaneous decline of stock prices and bonds and cryptocurrencies, people — particularly the young — who invested in financial assets belatedly after borrowing money from commercial banks are frustrated more than ever. Given expected increases in benchmark rates down the road, borrower pain is deepening out of control due to the growing cost of interest payments, not to mention colossal losses from their investment in assets.