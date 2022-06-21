Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo determined to topple rival after winning world silver

Hwang made history of his own too. His silver was the best performance by a South Korean in the men's 200m freestyle, bettering the bronze won by Park Tae-hwan in 2007. Hwang also joined Park, who also won gold medals in the 400m freestyle in 2007 and 2011, as the only South Korean swimmers to reach a podium at world championships. Hwang and Park are among just four Asians to have won a medal in the men's 200m freestyle.