Exports down 3.4 pct during first 20 days of June

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 3.4 percent in the first 20 days of June from a year earlier due mainly to fewer working days, and its trade deficit widened on higher global energy costs, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.28 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $32.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The fall is attributable to fewer working days during the cited period due to holidays for the June 1 local elections and Memorial Day on June 6. This year's number of 13.5 days, compares to the 15.5 days for the same period last year.
Imports jumped 21.1 percent on-year to $38.93 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.6 billion.
