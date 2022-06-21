Volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung reunites with S. Korean club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung is coming home again.
Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders of the Women's V-League announced Tuesday that Kim had agreed to a one-year deal worth up to 700 million won (US$542,660). The 34-year-old will earn 450 million won in guaranteed salary and can collect up to 250 million won more in incentives.
Kim had last played for the club in the 2020-2021 season and won the regular season MVP award but spent this past season in Shanghai.
She recently returned home after spending time training on her own in the United States, and Heungkuk Life reached out to their franchise star for one more spin.
Kim made her professional debut with the Pink Spiders in 2005 and moved to Japan in 2009. Her globe-trotting career also took her to China and Turkey.
She is one of South Korea's most beloved athletes. She captained South Korea to an unlikely semifinals berth at last year's Tokyo Olympics, carrying the feisty underdog team on her back through upsets over the likes of Japan and Turkey.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)