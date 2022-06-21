Military reports 454 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 454 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 173,026, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 309 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force and 20 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 17 cases from the Navy, 11 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the defense ministry.
Currently, 2,626 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea said 50 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
