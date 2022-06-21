Go to Contents
Stalking murder suspect gets life sentence

15:15 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- A stalking murder suspect was given a life sentence by a local court Tuesday for killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother.

The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the suspect named Lee Seok-joon, 26, to life in prison after finding him guilty of multiple charges, including revenge murder.

Lee was indicted on charges of stabbing his former girlfriend's 49-year-old mother to death and inflicting serious injuries on her 14-year-old brother at their home in southern Seoul on Dec. 10 last year.

At that time, Lee was under police investigation for detaining and raping his former girlfriend four days earlier. Lee reportedly bore a grudge against his former girlfriend and her family after she filed a request for emergency police protection from him.

Lee allegedly committed the murder by impersonating a parcel delivery man after finding out where she lived through an illegal detective agency.

In the previous court hearing last month, prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Lee, saying he committed a premeditated revenge murder.

This file photo taken Dec. 17, 2021, shows stalking murder suspect Lee Seok-joon (C) leaving the Seoul Songpa Police Station to be transferred to the prosecution. (Yonhap)

