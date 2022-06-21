Go to Contents
Gov't approves $30 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

16:04 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The government on Tuesday approved an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The sum, which was approved at a Cabinet meeting, includes medical and food supplies for the war-torn country but no weapons, a presidential official told reporters.

South Korea plans to provide an additional $20 million depending on the situation in Ukraine, which would raise its total to $100 million, the official said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office in Seoul on June 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

