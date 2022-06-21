Gov't approves $30 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
16:04 June 21, 2022
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The government on Tuesday approved an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
The sum, which was approved at a Cabinet meeting, includes medical and food supplies for the war-torn country but no weapons, a presidential official told reporters.
South Korea plans to provide an additional $20 million depending on the situation in Ukraine, which would raise its total to $100 million, the official said.
