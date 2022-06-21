S. Korea, Japan leaders may have meaningful dialogue during NATO summit: minister
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Japan may have "meaningful" dialogue during the NATO summit in Spain next week, South Korea's foreign minister said Tuesday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to attend the NATO leaders' meeting in Madrid on June 28-30.
"Nothing is decided but the two leaders may have an opportunity to have meaningful dialogue during the NATO summit," Foreign Minister Park Jin said on a local cable TV program.
There is a possibility for the leaders to have dialogue or a chat in the form of a "pull aside" on several issues even though they won't have a summit on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.
As for the issue of compensation for Koreans forced into labor for Japanese companies during colonial rule, Park said, "There could be several options to resolve the issue and they are under consideration."
Issues to be discussed in the NATO meeting include the Russia-Ukraine war, North Korea's nuclear capability and sanctions.
