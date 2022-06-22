Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Nuri opens new space era (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea becomes world's 7th country to have developed space launch vehicle that can carry satellites weighing over 1 ton (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Segye Ilbo)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Hankyoreh)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul successfully launches homegrown space rocket (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea enters space club with successful launch of Nuri (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nuri opens new space era (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to bolster investment, deregulation (Korea Times)
