(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 22)

The BOK is now expected to raise the rate in its forthcoming rate-setting meetings, especially given inflation is accelerating further. On Tuesday, the central bank said in a report that Korea may see its highest inflation since 2008 when the figure was 4.7 percent, due largely to the mismatch between higher demand and a tight supply. The updated projection came after the BOK had already revised up its inflation forecast from this year from 3.1 percent to 4.5 percent last month.