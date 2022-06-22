(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 22)

With the successful launch, Korea has become the seventh country in the world to shoot a satellite into space on its own. A space power must have the ability to develop its own carrier rockets and launch them whenever the need arises, as well as the capacity to use information sent from satellites. Until now, Korea could not prove its capability to make launch vehicles on its own. In 2013, the country succeeded in shooting the Naro rocket into space, but had to rely on Russia for the engines of the first-stage of the rocket. The successful launch on Tuesday serves as a landmark in Korea's journey to becoming a space power.