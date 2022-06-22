Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 June 22, 2022
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 10
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 10
Daejeon 33/22 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 10
Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/22 Sunny 0
(END)