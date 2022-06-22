S.Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 13th day; tests under way for 2 suspected monkeypox cases
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases came below the 10,000 mark for the 13th consecutive day Wednesday as omicron slows, while authorities were examining two possible monkeypox cases in what could be the first outbreak in the country.
The country added 8,992 new COVID-19 infections, including 106 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,298,341, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The KDCA reported 11 deaths from the disease, putting the death toll at 24,474. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 64, down from 68 the previous day.
The KDCA said tests were being carried out on two cases of rash and other symptoms to determine whether they are monkeypox.
The first individual is a foreigner who arrived in South Korea on Monday and the other is a South Korean national who returned from Germany on Tuesday. They showed symptoms like a sore throat, rash, fever and exhaustion and have been admitted to designated hospitals in Busan and Incheon for treatment.
South Korea classifies monkeypox as a Class 2 infectious disease that requires an immediate report from hospitals and private clinics when a suspected case is found. Potential patients must be quarantined.
