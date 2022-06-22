Military reports 692 more COVID-19 cases
14:20 June 22, 2022
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 692 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 173,718, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 456 from the Army, 97 from the Air Force, and 69 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 44 cases from the Navy and 26 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 2,673 military personnel are under treatment.
