Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 692 more COVID-19 cases

14:20 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 692 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 173,718, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 456 from the Army, 97 from the Air Force, and 69 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 44 cases from the Navy and 26 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 2,673 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK