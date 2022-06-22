Foreign ministry hosts forum on emerging security threats
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The second and last-day session of a conference, hosted by South Korea's foreign ministry, will get under way Wednesday afternoon to explore ways to bolster international cooperation in dealing with environmental and public health challenges.
The 2nd World Emerging Security Forum kicked off Tuesday for a two-day run in a hybrid format under the theme of "Past, Present and Future of Emerging Security Threats - Way Forward for Trust-Based International Cooperation," bringing together government officials, international organization representatives and experts in various fields.
It consists of four sessions -- cyber security, environment of peace, health security and emerging technologies and security.
In his opening speech, Foreign Minister Park Jin called for concerted global efforts to address multiple challenges ranging from climate change, terrorism, new technologies to pandemics.
During the Wednesday session, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, is scheduled to deliver a pre-recorded speech on health security, and Peck Kyong-ran, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, is set to join panel discussions with global health experts, according to the ministry.
