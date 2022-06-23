Go to Contents
06:59 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms 1st monkeypox infection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon takes jab at Moon administration, calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Han appoints pro-Yoon prosecutors to senior posts without prosecutor general (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to restore nuclear power ecosystem, calls nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to rebuild nuclear power ecosystem, supply 92.5 bln won worth of work (Segye Ilbo)
-- 30-something returning from Germany tests positive for monkeypox (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish,' vows to support nuclear power industry (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP's ethics committee to let Lee Jun-seok state his case in hearing on July 7 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nightmarish June for KOSPI, with 12.77 pct monthly drop (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Sluggish spending amid inflation hits home appliances, chips (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President promises support for nuclear energy industry (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea ups monkeypox alert level, confirms first patient (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to rebuild nuclear power industry (Korea Times)
(END)

