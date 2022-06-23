Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea confirms 1st monkeypox infection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon takes jab at Moon administration, calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister Han appoints pro-Yoon prosecutors to senior posts without prosecutor general (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to restore nuclear power ecosystem, calls nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon to rebuild nuclear power ecosystem, supply 92.5 bln won worth of work (Segye Ilbo)

-- 30-something returning from Germany tests positive for monkeypox (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls 5-yr, nuclear phase-out scheme 'foolish,' vows to support nuclear power industry (Hankyoreh)

-- PPP's ethics committee to let Lee Jun-seok state his case in hearing on July 7 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nightmarish June for KOSPI, with 12.77 pct monthly drop (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Sluggish spending amid inflation hits home appliances, chips (Korea Economic Daily)

