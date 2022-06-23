(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 23)

We extend our congratulations to those involved in the monumental project for their strenuous efforts toward the development and successful launch of the Nuri. Korea relied on technical support from Russia in the launch of the Naro rocket in 2013. Yet this time, the nation used its own technology in the entire process of designing, manufacturing, testing and launching the Nuri rocket. Such a process required state-of-the-art technology for the superb and precise operation of some 370,000 parts and components. It was a result of vigorous efforts by more than 1,000 people and some 300 domestic enterprises over the past 12 years at a cost of 2 trillion won (US$1.54 billion).