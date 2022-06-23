(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 23)

A schedule for a Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the NATO summit has not been fixed yet. Instead, President Yoon can meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for three occasions, including a four-party summit among South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand in Brussel. We hope President Yoon paves the way for improved relations with Tokyo through those occasions. Fortunately, Ryota Takeda, secretary-general of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, raised hopes for better bilateral relations in an interview Tuesday by proposing proactive communications between the two governments over Korea's Supreme Court's ruling for compensation for wartime forced labor and the Moon Jae-in administration's scrapping of a deal over former sex slave issues.