Won falls to lowest point in 13 yrs against dollar in intraday trading
09:30 June 23, 2022
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's currency on Thursday fell below the 1,300-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in about 13 years amid growing concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,300.50 won against the dollar as of 9:19 a.m., down 3.2 won from the previous session.
It marked the first time that the won has fallen through the 1,300-won level per the greenback since July 15, 2009.
