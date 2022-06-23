Number of households moving to rural areas hits record high in 2021: data
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The number of households that moved from urban areas to farming villages reached an all-time high last year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and soaring housing prices, data showed Thursday.
The number of such households came to 377,744 in 2021, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Statistics Korea.
It is the highest figure since the government began compiling related data in 2013.
The number of people who relocated to rural areas also rose 4.2 percent on-year to 515,434 last year, marking a second consecutive on-year increase.
The number of those in their 30s and younger, as well as those in their 60s and older, who opted to live in farming villages, grew 5 percent and 16.4 percent on-year, respectively, to lead the overall gain, the data showed.
The ministry said more people appeared to have sought new job opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic and affordable homes over surging housing prices.
"Changing notions about farming villages and the government's program to support their settlement appear to have helped encourage more young citizens to make such a decision. Many in their 60s also seem to have chosen a country life upon their retirement," the agriculture ministry said in a release.
The number of households moving to fishing towns also jumped 26.5 percent to 1,135 last year.
It is the first time since 2018 that the figure marked an on-year growth.
The number of citizens moving to fishing towns also advanced 25.7 percent to 1,216, the data showed.
