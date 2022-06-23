Military reports 541 more COVID-19 cases
14:48 June 23, 2022
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 541 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 174,256, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 359 from the Army, 92 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 52 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 13 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 2,618 military personnel are under treatment.
