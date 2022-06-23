Presidential office launches new website to better communicate with public
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office launched a new website Thursday to facilitate better communication with the public.
The site, "People's Suggestions," will replace the "People's Petitions" page used by the previous presidential office of Moon Jae-in.
"It is a communication channel reflecting President Yoon Suk-yeol's commitment to becoming a president who communicates directly with the people," Kang Seung-kyoo, senior presidential secretary for civil society, told a press briefing.
The new site is made up of four sections -- a civil complaint and suggestion page, a petition page, a section for proposing videos, and a phone directory.
An additional page for overseas citizens is expected to be added next month.
The presidential office said it will operate the site under the four principles of non-disclosure of civil complaints, which is mandated by law; use of real names only; limiting comments that serve the interests of particular groups or organizations; and guaranteeing a response before the legally mandated deadline.
Under the previous administration, only petitions that collected 200,000 or more signatures were eligible for a response from the government, resulting in a 0.026 percent response rate, a presidential official said.
The presidential office also plans to set up a public-private panel to select the best suggestions and put them to an online vote, with the winning entry to be considered for implementation by the government.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)