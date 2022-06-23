S. Korea to offer US$1 mln in aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth US$1 million to Afghanistan for victims and others suffering from an earthquake there earlier this week, according to the Seoul government Thursday.
More than 1,000 people have reportedly been killed from the 5.9 magnitude quake that struck the country's southeastern province of Paktika the previous day.
"The government expresses deep condolences and sympathies to the numerous victims and their families of the earthquake that occurred in southeastern Afghanistan on Wednesday," the foreign ministry's spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
The government plans to send the assistance "at the earliest date" possible through international organizations, a ministry official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)