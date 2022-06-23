Go to Contents
First lady visits wife of ex-President Kim Young-sam

16:55 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited the wife of late former President Kim Young-sam on Thursday, the presidential office said.

Kim paid a courtesy call on Son Myung-soon, the widow of the former president who was in office from 1993-1998, at her home.

After talking for about an hour, the first lady toured the residence for about 15 minutes, the presidential office said, declining to provide details of their conversation or photos.

The meeting was the latest in a series of visits the first lady has made with her predecessors.

Kim earlier met separately with the wives of former Presidents Moon Jae-in, Lee Myung-bak, Roh Moo-hyun and Chun Doo-hwan.

First lady Kim Keon-hee (L) poses for a photo with Kwon Yang-sook, the widow of former President Roh Moo-hyun, during her visit to Kwon's home in the southeastern village of Bongha, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 13, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

