Coloray International Investment to raise 12.1 bln won via stock sale
18:02 June 23, 2022
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Coloray International Investment Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12.1 billion won (US$9.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10 million common shares at a price of 1,200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
