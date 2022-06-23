Go to Contents
Coloray International Investment to raise 12.1 bln won via stock sale

18:02 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Coloray International Investment Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12.1 billion won (US$9.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10 million common shares at a price of 1,200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
