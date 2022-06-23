Singer Lee Mu-jin drops first EP since debut

"When I studied vocal music at college, I received so much advice from people who say this and that, and like 'The trend of the vocal market is not like that.' I think vocal majors tend to be exposed the most to such meddling among those who study music," he said, laughing. "Whenever that happened, I always wanted to say, 'What do you know about this?' But in the song, I toned it down and said I would keep their advice as reference, to be polite."

