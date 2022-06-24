Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK leader #military

N. Korea's key party meeting ends after three-day run: state media

06:46 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea ended a high-profile three-day party meeting on key defense policies, state media reported Friday, without direct mention of the country's nuclear issue.

The third enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), presided by leader Kim Jong-un, came to a close the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

As he guided the meeting, Kim stressed the "need for the entire army to go all out for implementing the army-building idea and military strategic plan of the Party Central Committee ... and consolidate in every way the powerful self-defence capabilities for overwhelming any hostile forces," according to the KCNA in an English-language article.

The meeting also "examined and approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent, true to the strategic plan of the Party Central Committee, and ratified the plan for reorganization of military organizational formations," it said.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK