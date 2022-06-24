Korean-language dailies

-- '12-hour-per-week' ceiling on extra working hours to be lifted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Controversy over police reshuffle seriously disturbs national discipline: Yoon (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- 'Sell Korea' speeds up as exchange rate hits 1,300 won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Flip-flopping on police reshuffle is 'serious disturbance of national discipline' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Inflation coupled with exchange rate shock; fear over stagflation grows (Segye Ilbo)

-- Exchange rate hits ceiling; stock market hits bottom (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Weekly work hours to be flexible from 40 to 60 hours (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't paves way for 96-hour workweek (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't seeks labor reform on day exchange rate hits 1,300 won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Vietnam now allies in digital, green sectors (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Exchange rate fear: Korean won hits 1,300 won against U.S. dollar for first time in 13 years (Korea Economic Daily)

