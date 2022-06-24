Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- '12-hour-per-week' ceiling on extra working hours to be lifted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy over police reshuffle seriously disturbs national discipline: Yoon (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- 'Sell Korea' speeds up as exchange rate hits 1,300 won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Flip-flopping on police reshuffle is 'serious disturbance of national discipline' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Inflation coupled with exchange rate shock; fear over stagflation grows (Segye Ilbo)
-- Exchange rate hits ceiling; stock market hits bottom (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Weekly work hours to be flexible from 40 to 60 hours (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't paves way for 96-hour workweek (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't seeks labor reform on day exchange rate hits 1,300 won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Vietnam now allies in digital, green sectors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Exchange rate fear: Korean won hits 1,300 won against U.S. dollar for first time in 13 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon fumes over advance release of police posts (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Won sinks to 13-year low, drags Kospi further down (Korea Herald)
-- Korean currency depreciates to 13-year record (Korea Times)
(END)