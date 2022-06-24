(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 24)

Yoon's scrapping of his predecessor's reckless and ideology-driven policy is a step in the right direction. The first thing Yoon should do is to shake off misconceptions about nuclear power generation which are still prevalent among environmental activists and liberal politicians. Korea has already gained an international reputation for its safe operation of nuclear reactors and development of advanced technologies. It also has many world-class companies, such as Doosan Enerbility, formerly known as Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, which supplies reactors, turbines, boilers and other nuclear equipment and facilities domestically and globally.