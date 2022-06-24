U.S. Treasury's Yellen to visit S. Korea next month: gov't source
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to visit South Korea next month for meetings with her counterpart, Choo Kyung-ho, and other officials, a government source Friday.
During what would be her first trip here since assuming the post in January last year, the secretary is expected to focus consultations on economic policy coordination under South Korea's new Yoon Suk-yeol administration amid growing concerns about inflation.
She may also discuss a push for additional sanctions against North Korea in case it presses ahead with another nuclear test or other major strategic provocations.
Seoul and Washington have not announced whether or when Yellen will travel to South Korea.
