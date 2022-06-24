Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to visit S. Korea next month: gov't source

09:11 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to visit South Korea next month for meetings with her counterpart, Choo Kyung-ho, and other officials, a government source Friday.

During what would be her first trip here since assuming the post in January last year, the secretary is expected to focus consultations on economic policy coordination under South Korea's new Yoon Suk-yeol administration amid growing concerns about inflation.

She may also discuss a push for additional sanctions against North Korea in case it presses ahead with another nuclear test or other major strategic provocations.

Seoul and Washington have not announced whether or when Yellen will travel to South Korea.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK