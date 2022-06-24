Go to Contents
Recommended #future mobility #MOU

S. Korea, Spain sign MOU on advanced technology ties for future industries

17:00 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Spain agreed Friday to strengthen cooperation on advanced technologies for such new industry fields as future cars and bio, Seoul's industry ministry said.

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Spain's Ministry of Science and Innovation signed the memorandum of understanding in Madrid, which calls for deepening cooperation on cutting-edge technologies for production and industry materials, as well as future mobility, aerospace, bio and other high-tech sectors, according to the ministry.

Under the MOU, the two sides also vowed to actively push for major bilateral research and development programs in their strategic areas, it added.

During a meeting between senior officials of the ministries Friday, the two sides also pledged to work together more closely on global challenges, including carbon emissions and the transition to digital systems.

They also plan to hold a director-level meeting of the industry and technology cooperation committee to push for detailed joint tasks, the ministry said.

This file photo, taken June 16, 2021, and provided by South Korea's industry ministry, shows South Korea and Spain holding a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy cooperation. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

