Yoon's approval rating falls 2nd straight week to 47 pct: poll

15:31 June 24, 2022

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell for a second straight week, a poll showed Friday, amid rising concerns over the country's economy with higher inflation.

In a Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults between Tuesday and Thursday, 47 percent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down 2 percentage points from the last week's survey, while 38 percent answered the opposite which was unchanged from the previous poll.

Yoon's approval rating reached 53 percent two weeks ago, but fell under 50 percent last week.

As reasons for negative assessment, 13 percent cited Yoon's personnel appointments and 11 percent answered that he has not paid enough attention to the economy and people's livelihoods.

On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) received 42 percent of support, down 1 percentage point from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party registered 28 percent, down 2 percentage points from the earlier survey.

The poll has a margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on June 24, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

