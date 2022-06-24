Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 6th day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 20,000 for the sixth consecutive day, according to its state media Friday.
More than 11,010 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
(LEAD) In key party meeting, N. Korea approves strengthening 'war deterrent,' state media says
SEOUL -- North Korea approved an "important issue" to strengthen its "war deterrent" during a three-day high-profile party session on defense policies and strategies earlier this week, state media said Friday.
Also decided was to "supplement the operation duties" of frontline troops with an "important military action plan," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which carried a report on the results of the third enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission (CMA) of the Workers' Party of Korea that finished the previous day. It did not provide details such as what the duties are and whether the nuclear issue was on the agenda.
(3rd LD) N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other top officials had discussions on adding missions and revising operational plans of front-line military units during a major party meeting, according to state media Thursday.
The news came two months after the Kim regime openly hinted at deploying tactical nuclear weapons in front-line artillery units. The secretive nation has reportedly completed preparations for a nuclear test seen as part of efforts to develop smaller nuclear warheads to fit on tactical guided weapons and upgraded short-range ballistic missiles.
(LEAD) N. Korea holds party meeting on defense policy; nuclear testing issue may be discussed
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a major party meeting to discuss the country's military line and defense policies, state media reported Wednesday amid keen attention on whether or when the unpredictable regime will carry out another nuclear test.
The third enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission (CMC) of the ruling Workers' Party opened the previous day in order to "review the overall work for national defense in the first half of the year," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
