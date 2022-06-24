Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 June 24, 2022
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 20 -- S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks next month on deterrence against N. Korea
21 -- Unification minister expresses willingness to hold talks with new N. Korean counterpart
22 -- N. Korea holds party meeting on defense policy
23 -- N. Korea discusses revising operational plans of its front-line military units
24 -- In key party meeting, N. Korea approves strengthening 'war deterrent,' state media says
Yoon vows to respond firmly to N.K. provocations, leave door open to dialogue
