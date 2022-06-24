7 in 10 S. Koreans only support non-lethal aid for Ukraine: survey
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe the government should only provide non-military aid to Ukraine, a survey showed Friday.
In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 72 percent said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol should only send medical, food and other non-lethal aid.
Only 15 percent said the government should also provide weapons.
Eighty-four percent said they are interested in the Ukraine-Russia war while 13 percent said they are not.
The survey also showed that 69 percent of respondents are willing to fight if a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. Another 22 percent said they will not participate in a war and the remaining 9 percent did not give an answer.
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)